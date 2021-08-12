Windsor County Park Design Voting

Shalev Cohen/Unsplash

WINDSOR COUNTY, CO - Windsor County is holding a meeting for the Windsor community to determine New Harmony Ridge Park Design's design plans on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

This meeting was organized by the Windsor Regency government to see more about the planning for the development of environmental parks around Windsor Regency, which will later be located around Goslar Drive and Harmony Ridge Parkway. This discussion will focus on play equipment, types of building materials, and much more.

Previously, residents had gathered to see the garden design plan provided by the architecture party, who would hold a new environmental garden design plan. The meeting was held at the Windsor Community Recreation Center on June 30, where parents and children gathered to discuss with the team of architects what kind of park the residents wanted regarding the new park that is planned to start construction in 2022.

During the meeting, the community, both parents and children, were asked to ask questions or to use existing stationery to describe or write down the desired public facilities, which will later be built in conjunction with the new Harmony Ridge park.

Tara Fotsch, deputy director of the Windsor Department of Parks, Recreation & Culture, said she wanted the community to take part and participate in the planning of the new park design. In addition, this is done to build a sense of togetherness in the community. The park that has been created follows the community's needs in the surrounding environment.

Later, the New Harmony Ridge Park Design park will be built on 3.36 hectares, coinciding with the vacant land, later being used as a meeting place, namely on Goslar Drive and Harmony Ridge Parkway. Communities are required to attend meetings to vote on park design.

