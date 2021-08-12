Andy Mineo to open tour with Denver show

Austin Neill/Unsplash

DENVER, CO — Andy Mineo will be opening his “The Return to Never Land Tour” with a performance at Denver’s Summit this fall on September 21, 2021. Mineo’s concert tour this time will also feature SonReal, Propaganda, and Worsplayed.

Andy Aaron Mineo is an American Christian hip-hop artist, producer, music executive, and video director based in New York City. Mineo, originally from Syracuse, started his career as a student at the City College of New York (CCNY). Towards graduation, Mineo signed a recording contract with Reach Records.

During his time at CCNY, Mineo often used his assigned music production as his own music project. In his first years as a freshman, Mineo experiences a spiritual awakening when he finds a community that loves urban and hip-hop but is also Christian. Because of this, Mineo decided to close his production studio to restart his career from the beginning.

In 2009, Mineo released his first independent mixtape, “Sin is Wack.” At Reach Records, Mineo is recorded as the artist with the most album sales after Lecrae, whose albums debuted on five Billboard charts.

To ensure the visitors’ safety and comfort, Summit Music Hall has established the following safety rules and guidelines:

Visitors who have not been vaccinated must wear face coverings as personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In addition, removing the face covering is only allowed for eating and drinking as per CDC guidelines.

Visitors may use transparent, vinyl, or PVC bags with a maximum size of 12” x6” 12”. The maximum size allowed to enter the concert area for visitors who use a clutch bag is 4.5” x 6.5”.

Visitors must follow all health regulations and guidelines given by the committee spread throughout the concert area. In addition, visitors are always advised to apply health protocols such as frequent hand washing, maintaining a safe distance, and not touching the face.

The details for the safety guidelines can be accessed at https://www.summitdenver.com/safety-guidelines.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.