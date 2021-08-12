Castle Rock's Small Fry Field Day invites parents and children to a day of fun learning activities

Sigmund/Unsplash

CASTLE ROCK, CO - Castle Rock invites the residents of the town and their little family members to Small Fry Field Day on Tuesday, August 17. Participate in a series of family-friendly events for parents and children ages 1 through 5.

This interactive learning fair will be held at Philip S. Miller Park's Amphitheater, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is free with no registration needed.

The 2021 Small Fry Field Day features various vendors from Castle Rock's Adventure Club Preschool to local art programs. Here are some of the vendors participating in the event.

Adventure Club Preschool

Give the children a chance at a solid academic and social foundation by joining the classes provided by Adventure Club Preschool.

Castle Rock swim lessons

The town of Castle Rock offers year-round various swim programs, both in a group or individual setting. They strive to encourage youth to a lifetime of opportunities.

Castle Rock Youth Athletics

Families can get active with Castle Rock youth athletics, as the children get to know some sports, including blastball and T-ball.

Dance Exploration

Introduce the world of dance and movement to pre-school-aged children through interactive playtime.

Denver Behavior Consultants

Denver Behaviour Consultants offer several activities to learn about social dynamics, such as team activities, group discussion, games, role-play, and more.

Inspire to Learn and Imagine

Improve kids’ knowledge of colors, shapes, letters, numbers, and vocabulary with Inspire to Learn and Imagine. Other activities include building blocks, scientific activities, crafts, and games.

KidzArt

KidzArt will teach the children to become self-confident and creative problem solvers while exercising and learning how to draw.

Soccer Buddies

Soccer Buddies will implement core values to the children by using soccer as a tool to teach confidence, perseverance, and teamwork. The activities will be led by expert coaches.

Get to know more about Castle Rock's youth programs by visiting here.

