Experience a free opera concert at Boulder's Opera in the Park 2021

BOULDER, CO - Experience an evening of tragedy, potions, and love, with Boulder's Opera in the Park 2021. This family-friendly concert features various scenes and choruses from known Italian Operas, such as Madama Butterfly, The Elixir of Love, Il Trovatore, and La Traviata. Opera in the Park 2021 is presented by Boulder Opera Company, a local nonprofit organization that aims to bring Opera to the community.

This event will take place at Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, on August 14th. Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will kick off at 7:00 p.m. This outdoor concert is free for the public, although registration prior to the event is required with a limited number.

VIP seating is available for guests who purchase Picnic Baskets. Sales from the Picnic Baskets will support the event. Guests can choose from the drink and food selections as they pick up the basket on the day of the performance.

There will be two basket options - medium size basket, which includes a bottle of wine and a variety of food and snacks that can feed up to 3 guests; and sharing size basket, which includes two bottles of wine (red and white) with various food and snacks selections that can feed up to 5 guests. Purchase a picnic basket here.

Check out the seating map for the event here. VIP seating and picnic tables are only available for guests who purchased picnic baskets.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Boulder Opera requires masks to be worn at all times. Each party is asked to sit at least 6 feet from other groups.

For more information about the event and other upcoming events by the organizer, visit Boulder Opera Company's website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.