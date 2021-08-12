Experience Telluride Jazz Festival in the heart of the rocky mountains

Jens Thekkeveettil/Unsplash

TELLURIDE, CO - For residents around Telluride who want to unwind or relax with family this weekend, the 44th annual Telluride Jazz Festival is perfect for both adults and children. Experience an immersive music festival that takes place in the heart of the rocky mountains. Set the time on August 13th to 15th, 2021, at the Telluride Town Park.

Since 1977, the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado in Telluride have been for generations of cultural programs that still carry traditional and natural concepts. Because it takes place in the mountains, it's no wonder that the Telluride Jazz Festival is one of the most beautiful music events in the country.

For the record, the Telluride Jazz Festival is a three-day and three-night live music event. This event offers a different experience from others. Because visitors have the opportunity to experience jazz music amidst the openness of Telluride's nature while singing and dancing. Don't miss out on performances by Grammy Awards winners and other local bands.

Moreover, a series of activities such as food stands, brews and cocktails can accompany visitors while chatting or just relaxing. For those who like night activities, there is a unique Jazz After Dark show. The performers are as interesting as the morning ones.

Those who want to participate more can register as a volunteer. Or those who want to enjoy the event, currently tickets are still available, and visitors can buy via the website.

Keep in mind that at this time, the event is still in the midst of a pandemic situation, so that the event organizers will implement several health protocols. You can visit here for those who want to buy tickets and read all forms of facilities, artist lineup, or even accommodation.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.