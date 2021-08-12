Denver, CO

I-REECCH Program Helps Develop Gifted Children in Rural Areas in Denver

Marta De Leon

Naassom Azevedo/Unsplash

DENVER, CO - The University of Denver is building an I-REECCH known as Impacting Rural Education through Expanding Culturally responsive curriculum, Computer science training, and Higher-order thinking skills program to accommodate gifted children in remote Colorado.

The program is carried out by Norma Hafenstein and Kristina Hesbol, professors at the Morgridge College of Education. During their careers as professors, Hafenstein and Hesbol were active in advocating for equality. This program was initially formed based on observations of some talented students at the University of Denver, but due to economic factors and facilities, their abilities did not develop.

By both of them, this program is intended to provide adequate facilities for gifted students from remote areas of Colorado.

As part of the I-REECCH program, a research team was formed to identify gifted students in remote areas. In addition, this program also provides free professional development for teachers, principals, and other school leaders through ECHO-DU.

In addition, participants who join this program are also provided with allowances as compensation for the use of their time while participating in the I-REECCH program. Especially for students, they will also get additional lessons to study the module for computer science and computation thinking by the end of fifth grade.

Many parties feel helped by the procurement of this program, including Miranda Harper. Miranda Harper is one of the most talented students at her school. However, due to inadequate facilities, Harper and some of his friends could not hone their skills.

The I-REECCH program uses a $2.8 million federal grant from the Jacob K. Javits Gifted and Talented Education Program.

For complete information, it can be accessed through the official website of the University of Denver at https://www.du.edu/news/i-reecch-tap-gifted-students-rural-colorado.

