Winds Lake in Windsor has Reopened

WINDSOR, CO - Winds Lake reopened to the public on August 9 after being temporarily closed to clean blue-green algae.

The closure came on July 23, after the Windsor County government on July 19 previously announced that there were signs of the development of blue-green algae around Winds Lake that was harmful to the environment. The closure was carried out after testing water samples at Winds Lake showed signs that blue-green algae had begun to breed.

Before the decision to reopen to the public, Windsor County had carried out regular cleaning to reduce the number of algae in Winds Lake. In addition, water samples were taken three times to ensure that no blue-green algae were found. Once reopened, Winds Lake will continue to be monitored over the next few days to prevent the growth of blue-green algae. Winds Lake maintenance also installed a blue-green algae growth tester around the Lake.

Blue-green algae are basically not algae but a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria. The growth of blue-green algae is very fast, so if allowed to continue to grow, it can be dangerous because the development range is very fast. The development of significant blue-green algae can cause damage to water quality, reduced oxygen in the water, damage food sources, and kill ecosystems in the water.

The growth of blue-green algae can be accelerated due to rainwater runoff contaminated with nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus, and other content to stimulate algae to grow faster. In addition, continuously hot weather conditions can also cause the growth of this algae to develop significantly.

Winds Lake's opening schedule will follow operating hours before the temporary closure. That is Monday to Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

