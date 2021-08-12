Windsor, CO

Annual Maintenance of Community Recreation Center in Windsor

WINDSOR, CO - From August 15-18, the Community Recreation Center in Windsor County will be temporarily closed for annual maintenance.

This annual routine maintenance will upgrade the men's and women's changing rooms and clean the pool area down. Although the Community Recreation Center has a sophisticated water filter that can perform automatic cleaning throughout the day, during this maintenance, detailed and more intensive cleaning will be carried out to maintain the quality of the recreation area.

Kendra Martin, Operations and Facilities Manager of the Community Recreation Center, said that due to the closure of recreation areas to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, this routine cleaning could be carried out faster than usual. In addition, during the cleaning there will be a limitation of staffs around the recreation area.

Some of the areas that will also be upgraded are changing lockers for men and women, pool drying, and thorough pool cleaning activities. However, some places remain open during routine maintenance times. Some bathroom facilities on the first and second floors will remain open for both men and women. In addition, the shower cabins on the same two floors will also remain open.

The changing room will be scheduled regularly. On August 16th, the women's locker room will be temporarily closed for maintenance. During the upgrade of the locker room for women, the locker room for men will remain open. When the women's locker room maintenance has been completed, the men's locker room will get an upgrade. During the women's locker room maintenance, Community Recreation Center members are asked to inspect the locker room before using the room.

During the closure of the Community Recreation Center in Windsor County, the government has partnered with theme parks in Eaton and Loveland so Windsor County residents can visit free of charge during routine maintenance times.

