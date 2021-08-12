Longmont Water Quality Report for 2020

GLOBENCER/Unsplash

LONGMONT, CO - The City of Longmont publishes the quality of drinking water in the Longmont area, overseen by the Department of Public Works & Natural Resources of the City of Longmont.

The 2020 Longmont City water quality report states that the springs used for bottled drinking water and piped water come from rivers, lakes, rivers, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and wells. In addition, the report also mentions various kinds of content in the water before the fertilization process is carried out.

Although the source of drinking water in Longmont Regency comes from various places, the water actually comes from one place, namely the mountain watershed.

The Mountain stream on North St. Vrain Creek partly comes from the wilderness, meaning that the elements or content in the water are influenced mainly by natural factors.

In addition, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has also released an evaluation report regarding the springs for drinking water in the city of Longmont. The information also includes an evaluation of water sources as well as the amount of contamination present. The results of this evaluation will be the first thing for the public water system to evaluate the risk of contaminants.

Then the watershed monitoring program also tests samples of springs before they are processed and can be used as a reference for drinking water quality in the city of Longmont.

Contaminants that may be contained in the springs in the city of Longmont include microbial pollutants, inorganic pollutants, pesticides and herbicides, organic chemical contaminants, and radioactive contaminants.

However, to further ensure that the tap water in Longmont city is guaranteed quality, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has also made regulations regarding contaminant content limits for tap water sources in Longmont and other public water systems. In addition, the plant treats water according to the requirements set out in Federal and State requirements.

