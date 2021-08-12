Arapahoe Libraries to hold a Nature Play event on August 11

David Clode/Unsplash

ARAPAHOE, CO — The Arapahoe Library is set to schedule a Nature Play event on August 11.

Nature Play is a regular agenda carried out by the Arapahoe Library, intended for children aged 2-5 years who, later together with caregivers, will make observations in the natural surroundings. Children will be invited to get to know natural objects such as stones, fruit, seeds, plants, and so on to hone their exploration and observation skills.

The upcoming August 11 Nature Play agenda will be held in Sheridan, a municipality of Arapahoe County. The Nature Play agenda will be held several times this August. On August 18, Nature Play will be held at the Koelbel Library, Arapahoe. Then, on August 27, Nature Play will be held at the Kelver Library, Arapahoe.

In addition to honing children's exploration and observation skills, the Nature Play event is also useful for building children's senses and using new words related to the activities to be carried out.

The Nature Play event will be held for one hour, from 10:00 to 11:00. Participants who will participate in Nature Play activities are required to make a reservation to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Participants who have already been vaccinated do not need to follow this guide.

Note that poor weather conditions can cause delays in the implementation of this agenda or even cancellations. Participants are advised to bring their own water and sun protection.

The Arapahoe Library has been around for decades, from April 1966 as a place to provide public library services to all residents of Arapahoe County, excluding those living in the cities of Littleton, Englewood, and Aurora.

As a public library in Arapahoe County, the Arapahoe Library is dedicated to providing literacy and information needed by residents. In addition, the Arapahoe Library always strives to provide the best and become the best public library for the community in Arapahoe Regency by providing the best service regarding the provision of the required information.

