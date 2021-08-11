Nature Walks: Relax While Discussing Local History

AZGAN MjESHTRI/Unsplash

ARVADA, CO — Majestic View Nature Center again holds Nature Walks, a leisure walk aimed at adults, on August 10, 2021.

The Nature Walks will begin at the Standley Lake Library Sundial, 8485 Kipling St., as a meeting point for the participants. Later, throughout the journey, this activity will be guided by David Bernard, who will tell the history using the storytelling method. Nature Walks activities are free of charge.

Participants will be invited to walk along the 149+ miles of Arvada trails. Together with David Bernard, the participants will be told various kinds of history and interact with the participants. Participants are encouraged to bring drinking water and wear comfortable shoes. This activity will be held from 06:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Majestic View Nature Center is an environmental education facility located in Arvada County. This facility has an area of 80 hectares, home to various wild plants and animals around the Arv District. The programs scheduled by the Majestic View Nature Center are not only for children but also for adults.

There are various exciting programs offered, such as school activity programs or group programs related to nature, studying grassland ecosystems and exploring and observing, etc. All existing programs aim to make people in Arvada County more aware of the nature that surrounds them.

In addition, Majestic View Nature Center collaborates with city park managers to provide information about plants and plant recommendations planted in city parks in Arvada.

For other fascinating programs, you can access the official page of Majestic View Nature Center through https://majesticviewnaturecenter.arvada.org/.

