Too Many Zooz X Big Freedia Hold A Concert at Summit Music Hall on September 15

SUMMIT, CO – Too Many Zooz and Big Freedia will hold a concert together on 15 September at the Summit Music Hall, Summit.

Too Many Zooz is an American music group based in New York City. The personnel consists of three people, namely Leo Pellegrino, who plays the baritone saxophone, Matt "Doe" Muirhead, who plays the trumpet, and David "King of Sludge" Parks, who plays the drums.

The members of Too Many Zooz, Pellegrino, and Muirhead were schoolmates at the Manhattan School of Music. Later, Pellegrino and Parks played music together in one of the local busker bands in New York. They met each other and formed a trio called Too Many Zooz. Then the trio started to form Too Many Zooz in mid-2013 and started their busking careers together at various stations on the New York City Subway.

Too Many Zooz has its own genre of songs, namely Brass House, a mix of jazz, Afro-Cuban rhythms, funk, EDM, and house music. One of the passengers who raised the name Too Many Zooz, recorded their appearance at one of the stations in 2014.

Until finally, Too Many Zooz released their own album in 2016, namely the Subway Gawdz album. The name Too Many Zooz is increasingly known in the community.

To ensure the safety and comfort of visitors, Summit Music Hall has established the following safety rules and guidelines.

Visitors who have not been vaccinated are required to wear face-covering as personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Besides, removing the face covering is only allowed to eat and drink, according to CDC guidelines.

In addition, visitors must follow all health regulations and guidelines given by the committee scattered throughout the concert area. Visitors are advised to always apply health protocols such as frequent hand washing, maintaining a safe distance and not touching the face.

