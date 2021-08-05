The Majestic View Nature Center's Monarch Butterfly Preservation Effort

Gary Bendig/Unsplash

ARVADA, CO - The Majestic View Nature Center is holding its Mayor's Monarch Pledge 2021 program — a program aimed at addressing the decline in the eastern monarch butterfly population in the city of Arvada.

On July 1, an event was held that invited civilians and butterfly lovers, and nature lovers to participate in a pollination study conducted by citizen scientists at the Nature Center.

There is still another agenda on Saturday, August 14, namely the schedule of a visit to the nature center, which is held to learn or understand what needs to be done to protect the habitat of the eastern monarch butterfly. In addition, there will be pollinator tours and milkweed gardens, and other family activities that families can do.

This activity aims to invite and provide opportunities for the people of Arvada City to participate in Monarch butterfly conservation activities. From here, visitors can observe butterfly populations, host events, learn more about the eastern monarch butterfly, and more.

The 2021 Mayor's Oath is the second time Arvada has participated in a similar activity apart from 2017. The eastern monarch butterfly is a type of butterfly that significantly influences the pollination process on other types of animals such as hummingbirds, bees, and humans.

Monarch butterflies play a significant role in pollinating agricultural crops, which also helps to keep the ecosystem healthy and balanced. In addition, the monarch butterfly also plays a role in the scope of wildlife conservation, water quality and can reduce CO2 in the atmosphere.

In addition to visiting the nature center, on August 14, residents can also take part in the Monarch Warrior Workshop, which is an agenda to know more about the monarch butterfly and help with butterfly conservation.

Many other activities will be on the agenda, such as Kids Guide to Pollinators, Pollinator BioBlitz Challenge, which will be held on Saturday, September 18, and Fall Milkweed Seed Collection Sweep. Further information can be accessed through the Majestic View Nature Center's official website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.