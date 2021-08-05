Windsor Lake Closes Due to Blue-Green Algae Growth

Liz Harrel/Unsplash

WINDSOR, CO - Lake Windsor is temporarily closed due to the detection of growth of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria. Blue-green algae are not actually algae. However, it is one type of bacteria that commonly grows in lakes in Colorado.

The closure began on July 23.

Blue-green algae are dangerous because they can damage the ecosystem around the lake. This is because blue-green algae can cause damage to water quality, food sources, and lower oxygen levels around the lake. This certainly harms various kinds of life around the lake, including for humans.

The hot weather conditions in Colorado are one of the causes of the rapid growth and development of blue-green algae in the lakes in Colorado. In addition, polluted rainwater runoff can also cause faster algae growth so that the ecosystem cannot handle it.

For this reason, the Windsor government immediately closed Lake Windsor and banned swimming, bathing for residents and pets such as dogs until further notice.

In addition, the government has also banned several water games such as skiing or tubing. In addition, licensed motorcyclists and non-motorcycles are allowed around the lake to help stir the water.

The growth of blue-green algae was initially detected on July 19 while sampling water around Windsor Lake. From the sample results, it was stated that Windsor Lake was overgrown with harmful blue-green algae.

Visitors who wish to carry out activities around Lake Windsor must bear it at their own risk. The City of Windsor will continue to work closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment to continue to monitor the growth of blue-green algae around the lakes in the city of Windsor.

