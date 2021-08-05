Volunteers Needed to Clean Dog Parks in West Arvada

Mathew Smith/Unsplash

ARVADA, CO - Volunteers for West Arvada Dog Park schedule activities to clean up the Dog Park on Saturday, August 21. This dog park cleaning agenda was organized by Friends of the West Arvada Dog Park (WADP) volunteers.

West Arvada Dog Park first opened on June 18, 2005. The park is located at 17975 W 64th Ave, Arvada, CO 80005, United States. The park is dedicated to local dogs in the neighborhood and is managed and operated by volunteers and the overall funding comes from donations to the West Arvada Dog Park.

In this cleaning activity, dog owners or volunteers will clean the garden starting from 9 am to 1 pm. Volunteers do not need to carry bags or equipment to do the cleaning because the park volunteers have prepared them.

In addition, the volunteers will clean the garden and do watering for the plants in the park. Many dog lovers will come to volunteer at the next clean-up event on August 21, 2021.

In addition to making new friends, volunteers will get WADP swags, rafters, magnetic stickers, and many more prizes that will be given.

A park devoted to dogs will be a place where dogs can explore freely, meeting other dogs. For the use of this park, dog owners are required to have a dog ownership license when they want to bring their dogs to play in the park.

For those of you who are dog lovers and want to get more information regarding the agenda that will be carried out at West Arvada Dog Park, you can send an email to WestArvadaDogPark@gmail.com to be included as "Friends of the Dog Park" in West Arvada.

