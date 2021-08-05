Windsor Harvest Festival to return in-person after COVID-19 forced it online last year

Chris Lawton/Unsplash

WINDSOR, CO - The Windsor Government is holding The Windsor Harvest Festival in person after last year it was conducted online due to the spread of COVID-19.

This year, The Windsor Harvest Festival celebrates its 99th anniversary and carries the theme Big Ol' Block Party which will be held for three days from Saturday, September 4 to Monday, September 6.

Lexie Spykstra, the recreation coordinator for the city of Windsor said that her party was pleased to be able to hold the festival again offline after last year was canceled to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In addition, Spykstra also said she hopes that Harvest Fest can attract as many as 30,000 visitors throughout the city of Windsor.

Casey Johnson, Chairman of Windsor Harvest Festival, stated that he and the festival organizing committee hoped that more people would come to celebrate this festival.

The Windsor Harvest Festival is the largest celebration held in the Northern Colorado area as an activity to unite local residents with those around the city of Windsor. In addition, this agenda can also help the local economy for small businesses in the city of Windsor.

At this festival, the organizers are ready to accommodate more than 150 vendors from 30 activities located in various locations in the city, including Boardwalk Park, Eastman Park, and Main Park.

At this festival, visitors can see hot air balloon launches that will take place in the morning, 150 sales stand on Sundays and Mondays, parades, live music, farmers selling garden produce, and much more. Further information about the Windsor Harvest Festival can be viewed and accessed through the official website or the Windsor Harvest Festival official social media.

