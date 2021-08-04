Arvada City Holds Waste and Recycling Program

Nick Fewings/Unsplash

ARVADA, CO—The Arvada government has scheduled the Waste and Recycling program in Arvada with several types of recycling, which taking place at different times. The government hopes that all levels of society can participate in the waste and recycling program activities in the city of Arvada.

This activity started with Resident-owned cart recycling event on July 12 – July 27 at the Memorial Parking, which is next to the City Hall. In this activity, the community brings recyclable waste, such as plastic, which will later be recycled. From this activity, 6,000, kilograms of plastic waste were collected, which will later be recycled.

Then continued with the Large-item drop-off event on July 24, 2021 in the Stenger Sports Complex area. The community handed over household waste and equipment that was no longer used. From this activity, more than 69,000 household waste was collected and more than 300 used mattresses were collected, which will later be recycled. This agenda will also be held again on Saturday, August 14, 2021, around the North Area Athletic Complex Arvada.

The bigger item drop-off event is a new recycling activity in the city of Arvada. In this activity, the government cooperates with contractors, partner organizations, and surrounding cities. On this occasion, the city of Arvada hosted a large item drop-off event supported by the Waste and Recycling Program.

There will also be some Leaf Recycling events scheduled for November 6, November 13, and November 20. The Leaf Recycling event aims to collect fallen leaves that can cause roads to become dirty and clog rainwater channels, the government provides leaf recycling for free.

There are two locations for leaf recycling, namely the Stenger Soccer Complex on Oak Street and Perma Green Organics on Harlan Street.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.