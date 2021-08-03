Joe Herrin, a City Employee, Passes Away Following a Serious Accident

Lucian Alexe/Unsplash

ARVADA, CO - The City of Arvada mourns the unfortunate death of one of its employees who died as a result of injuries sustained in an accident.

The Arvada Police Department initiated an investigation, which resulted in the death of Joe Herrin, a member of the Arvada City Parks Maintenance team, as he was doing his work around Jack B. Tollison Park, notably in the 51st Avenue and Garrison Street areas, on Thursday, July 22.

Herrin was going to start mowing the grass in the garden area at the time. When Herrin turned on the lawnmower, it tipped over and landed into Lake Birdland, pinning him underwater.

Joe Herrin was evacuated by the Arvada Fire Protection District (AFPD) and the Arvada Police Department. Herrin, on the other hand, died on Wednesday, July 28th, as a result of his injuries.

Investigations carried out by the Arvada Police are useful to ensure that similar incidents do not recur in the future. In addition, the investigation results will be used as material for discussion to evaluate procedures or steps to improve worker safety while carrying out their duties.

As the Mayor of Arvada, Marc Williams said Herrin's death left a very deep wound because Herrin, during his lifetime, was known as a generous person and cared for others.

Herrin is known as a very dedicated employee. He joined the Park Maintenance division in May 2018. After Herrin died, the family also stated that they wanted to carry out Herrin's wish to donate several organs that deserve to be donated, such as kidneys, heart valves, tissues, and corneas, for those in need.

The government will provide compensation following the regulations of the existing workers' compensation system in Colorado. Compensation will be given directly to Joe Herrin's family in the form of health benefits and wages. In addition, the government has also provided advocacy to families left behind and traumatized by the incident experienced by Joe Herrin in the form of mental health support.

