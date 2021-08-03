National Night Out to Bond the Society and the Police

Reynier Carl/Unsplash

ARVADA, CO — There is an annual national police-community partnership-building campaign in an effort to reduce criminal activity across the United States. National Night Out (NNO) is usually held on the first Tuesday in August.

However, in some locations, such as Texas and certain other areas, the celebration of National Night Out be held on the first Tuesday in October.

In 2021, NNO will be held on August 3, 2021. In this event, police officers will meet and interact directly with local residents while having casual conversations about criminal activities among the community.

Apart from being a campaign to build partnerships, this social gathering is expected to help build and strengthen the relationship between civil society and the police.

At the National Night Out, there will be several other activities, such as parades, cooking activities, safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, exhibitions, and more.

Those who wish to organize NNO in their vicinity can register on the NNO website at least two weeks prior to the NNO procurement is carried out. In addition, the public can also ask the Arvada Fire Department to arrange a visit from the National Night Out. This request can be sent directly through the web page.

In addition, the public can invite police officers or city leaders in the Arvada area to attend NNO parties around the community. They can do so by filling in the National Night Out – Request a City Team Member form on the official Arvada website.

