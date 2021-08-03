Adams State University Department of Kinesiology Looking for Participants in Research Studies

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

ALAMOSA, CO — This fall, the Larry Holder Exercise and Cancer Survivorship are opening registrations to cancer survivors for scheduled research into individual exercises on Sunday, August 30, 2021.

In this study research, cancer patients over 18 years old regardless of gender or cancer stage from the San Luiz Valley area are given the opportunity to participate in a research program of individual health exercise programs which were carried out for 10 weeks in triweekly meetings.

The Department of Kinesiology of Adams State University invites kinesiology students in both undergraduate and postgraduate programs as examiners and mentors for participants who would participate in the research.

This study will focus on the effects of exercise on cancer patients on their mental, physical, and social health after almost a year of absence due to the conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the study begins, interested participants will be asked to attend a meeting that has been prepared by the researcher. There are several meetings that have been scheduled and can be chosen by participants, including Monday, August 16, and Tuesday, August 17.

Each meeting agenda will take place at 12 p.m. In addition, there is an option on Wednesday, August 18, at 05:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in room 107 at the Adams State East Campus Building on First Street and La Veta Ave in Alamosa.

A grant from the Colorado Cancer Coalition and support from the SLV Health Foundation have helped power this program.

This research is free of charge, but participants must be able to complete the activities that will be carried out for 12 weeks (1 week before the research activity takes place and 1 week after, in addition to 10 weeks of exercise) to ensure that the yielded research report is accurate.

