The Governor's Cup Colorado Wine Competition to Return in 2021

Klara Kulikova/Unsplash

COLORADO — The State of Colorado has been known as one of the world’s wine-producing locations since 1873. Surrounded by the valleys of the Rocky Mountains, the weather around Colorado is perfect for growing grapes.

In 2021, the Governor's Cup Colorado Wine Competition is back on the agenda, after a year of not being held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the 2019 competition, 251 varieties of wine were submitted from 43 winemakers in Colorado.

This year’s competition will feature judges consisting of sommeliers, wine writers, wine masters, master sommeliers, and wine professionals from all over the state of Colorado. The judges will be present to taste and judge the wines submitted by participants.

In addition, 12 or more of the best wines will be served for tasting at the Governor's Cup Collection during Colorado Uncorked! on Friday, November 5, 2021.

The competition takes place at the Metropolitan State University of Denver’s Hospitality Learning Center, August 13-15, 2021.

Governor Jared Polis said that the wine industry in Colorado is one that contributes more than $3 billion to the Colorado economy. In addition, this sector has also created more than 27,000 jobs, won praise from wine connoisseurs, and also contributed over $100 million via tourism.

Today, winemakers around Colorado have a good name and reputation as producers of premium wine in their class. Many of the types of wine produced by winemakers in Colorado come from ingredients such as cherries, peaches, plums, and honey.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.