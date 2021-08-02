MSU Denver's efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Kojo Kwarteng/Unsplash

DENVER – Chief of Operating Officer Larry Sampler from the Metropolitan State University of Denver said that MSU Denver is well prepared for the fall classes that will begin in mid-August 2021.

Larry Sampler mentioned that despite the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, MSU Denver is in good shape to deal with it. There are several things that MUS Denver is doing in the face of fall classes.

MSU Denver states that vaccination rates in the MSU Denver community are high. In addition, Larry Sampler also mentioned that the campus internal is also preparing regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the fall classes located at the Auraria Campus. Adherence to health protocols is the main thing to take care of each other from one individual to another.

However, Larry Sampler also said that suppressing the spread of COVID-19 also depends on the behavior of each individual who must be able to comply with regulations and always strictly maintain the health protocols that exist.

Regarding COVID-19, which is growing with the presence of several variants of the COVID-19 virus, MSU Denver also continues to work closely with relevant parties such as the Denver and Colorado Departments of Public Health and Environment to ensure that the voice of the MSU Denver Community is always heard by the public leader.

In addition, other things that MSU Denver can do to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus within the Auraria Higher Education Center and MSU Denver, the campus also urges students/staff/teaching staff/anyone who has planned to go to MSU Denver to complete health administration first. MSU Denver hopes that prohibiting sick people from entering the MSU Denver area can suppress the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.