The City of Boulder Has Installed New Parking Pay Stations

BOULDER, CO - In July, the City of Boulder Community Vitality Department is renewing older parking pay stations in the area of Boulder with a new, more energy-saving, and much easier system that has already effectively started this present week.

The new pay stations attempt to have some new updates on the systems, such as customers can pay based on their license plates while assisting the city with lessening its carbon impression.

The city's current parking technology was introduced in 2008, and around then, the framework served the city's client-centered objectives and included the most recent innovation.

The city issued a request for bids in 2019 in search of a suitable vendor to integrate parking technology in accordance with current industry trends. Flowbird was chosen to supply 134 new smart parking kiosks and is the producer of the more recent pay stations located in/around Chautauqua Park and the Civic Area.

This new technology of parking station is intended to make the stopping interaction quicker and easier, while likewise meeting city maintainability objectives. Drivers insert their license into the new simple to-utilize pay stations and complete their payment. There is no compelling reason to stroll back to the vehicle and no paper squander by the same token; even the machines were moved by sun power.

Payment can be made in coin, credit, or debit card with a 9.7" full shading contact show that is open for all Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) norms to make it more convenient.

Boulder joins numerous different urban communities across the United States, such as Austin, Chicago, and Miami, in exchanging from pay and display to pay by plate parking.

Flowbird machines are in more than 5,000 urban communities throughout the planet. They are in a few areas around Colorado, including Aspen, Breckenridge, Telluride, Colorado State University, and at 26 Colorado State Parks.

