University of Denver receives awards as one of the best colleges for military veterans

Samuel Branch/Unsplash

Denver, CO – The University of Denver is recognized for its service toward veterans on campus.

Denver University is one of the "Best for Vets," according to a military publication, by giving military-affiliated students the resources they need to excel in the classroom, the community and in their professional life.

The university is also ranked 50th nationally among the best colleges for veterans in the United States in 2021. News & World Report, which is considered the most definitive university ranking.

Men and women serving who are the military find important resources through the Denver University Veterans Services Office, which supports not only active military personnel, but also reserve and the dependents, a complementary to the GI.I. Bill issued after September 11, 2001.

Many of these military-affiliated students attend Denver University for free. As part of the Yellow Ribbon program, DU shares its tuition fees with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, which decides who is eligible.

Those who qualify can earn a Denver University undergraduate degree from every program. As for graduate degree, it can be achieved through the Josef Korbel School for International Studies, Graduate School of Professional Psychology, the Daniels College of Business, and the Graduate School of Social Work.

These students are motivated in their decision to move on to the next level of their lives. The average age of veteran students is 28 years old. Most have family responsibilities and many also have jobs. But that doesn’t stop them in achieving their dream. The veterans in the class also share their experience how it’s like to serve in the military.

