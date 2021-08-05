Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the First Law Enforcement to Attain “Triple Crown Status” Under a Fourth Sheriff.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Arapahoe County, CO – Citizens and officers have shared a proud moment for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office as they achieved the Triple Crown Award on June 24 at the National Sheriff’s Association annual conference in Phoenix, AZ, an accreditation so rare, only 49 sheriff offices in the US have attained this status.

It was Sheriff Tyler Scott Brown who received the award, representing the sheriff’s office to receive the honor. Achieving the "Triple Crown status" makes the agency be the first to earn such status.

Furthermore, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is one of the only 22 sheriff offices that have attained the status under a different sheriff, in comparison to the ones who had previously attained the Triple Crown Award.

Achieving this accreditation is not an easy matter, in fact it is a daunting task an individual can ever achieve. The Triple Crown Award was established by National Security Agency to recognize sheriff’s offices that achieve simultaneous accreditation from the Commission on the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), the American Correctional Association’s Commission on Accreditation for Corrections (ACA) and the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHA).

“It is an honor to be a part of this agency where the men and women take such pride in their jobs. This award belongs to every person who works here. These are strict national standards we have to meet where we’re audited for months and submit reports showing compliance with those standards. It is a daunting task but it is what makes us the best of the best,” says Sheriff Tyler Brown, cited from arapahoegov.com.

