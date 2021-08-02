New case of plague has been found in San Miguel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took action

CDC/Unsplash

San Miguel County, CO - A local cat has tested positive for the plague at a local veterinary clinic in San Miguel County. When the cat was hospitalized, it was in good condition.

No fleas were found on the cat and it recovered.

This week, there was also one potential human plague case that is now being scrutinized in LaPlata County.

The second case happened in Norwood. San Miguel County Public Health will keep on working with territorial veterinary facilities, neighborhood Parks and Recreation, US Forest Service, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to relieve illness transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prescribe taking some protection measures to stay away from the plague :

1. Eliminate brush, rock heaps, garbage, jumbled kindling, and any conceivable rat food supplies at home.

2. Wear gloves in case you are dealing with or cleaning possibly contaminated animals.

3. Items containing DEET can be applied to the skin just as dress and items containing permethrin can be applied to clothing (consistently adhere to directions on the name).

4. Applying bugs control spray.

5. Try to permit dogs and cats to not to sleep in bedroom.

Swollen or delicate lymph hubs, bruised, fever and got tired easily are the conditions in both humans and animals. By the time a person or animal appears to be suffering that condition, go to a vet or medical center immediately, or directly contact the San Miguel County Public Health by messaging publichealth@sanmiguelcountyco.gov.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.