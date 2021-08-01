Denver University Maestro's Story on Legacy

Mark Williams/Unsplash

Denver, CO - Lawrence Golan has built a considerable legacy. Adding to his position as a maestro conductor at Denver University, he serves as director and conductor of the Denver Philharmonic, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra in Washington and the York Symphony Orchestra in Pennsylvania and principal guest conductor of the Bayerische Philharmonie in Munich, Germany. Recently he earned recognition in the DU community with the 2021 Distinguished Scholar Award.

When Golan was 2 years old, his father Joseph put a bow on his hand and a violin under his cheeks, 11 years after that moment, classical music changed his life.

It was summer 1980 he entered a concerto competition in his hometown, Highland Park, Illinois.

"I sort of scraped by and won the competition," he says.

That winning granted him the opportunity to perform as a soloist. A few weeks after that, he went to Interlochen. There, through the cracked door of the audition room, his interest was piqued by an 11-years-old's performance that he cited as 'beautiful and boisterous, intimidating and inspiring'. Golan has spent tens of thousands of hours perfecting his skills and arts.

Golan then explored conducting in college. He continued performing and conducting in University of Southern Maine orchestra for five years until he decided to choose between the two he loves. He chose conducting in University of Denver, arriving on campus in 2001.

His experience is not the only thing he treasures. He traces back his pride to Interlochen when he walked alongside his father, carrying his violin as the crowd parted to make path for both of them. He recalls that moment as the proudest moment he ever experienced.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.