Larimer County's VSO is Awarded for their service to the community

LARIMER, CO - The Larimer County Veterans Office (VSO) was honored for its high dedication as a service to veterans and their families. The certificates were awarded by the Larimer Board of Commissioners to representatives from VSO, on Saturday, July 24, at the “Heroes Serve Heroes; Regional Celebration and Recognition Picnic”, hosted by Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado.

Three representatives from VSO were chosen as award recipients: Duffy Laurick, Trisha Reynolds, Lee Cooper, and Megan Gurka. VSO’s representative also said that they were pleased for the opportunity to simultaneously serve the veterans in the Northern Colorado area, and will continue to consistently provide the best for veterans.

The event was held at Veterans Plaza in Spring Canyon Community Park in Fort Collins. It was intended to bring together organizations engaged in similar fields in Colorado.

Employees and volunteers in about 20 veteran service organizations attended the event. In addition, there were also high-ranking parties from the community and family, including the Larimer County’s Board of County Commissioners who awarded the certificates to VSO.

The guests enjoyed lunch together, accompanied by entertainment activities such as live music performances and games.

The Larimer County Veterans Office provides services to veterans and their families around Northern Colorado. Services provided by VSO include being an advocate for veterans, families, and survivors, health care assistance, post-traumatic stress & traumatic brain injury assistance, claim to counsel, and so on.

Find The Larimer County Veterans Office at 200 W. Oak Street, Fifth Floor. For more information, call (970) 498-7390 or fax (970) 498-7395.

