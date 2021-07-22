5 Best Chinese Restaurants in Oklahoma

Lacey Womack/Unsplash

You can bring your family there.

Oklahoma is home to some of the most beautiful buildings, outstanding boutiques, and restaurants. Whether you are looking for traditional meals or want Mexican food, you will find everything in this beautiful city. You probably remember my post in which I talked about the best Mexican restaurants in Oklahoma. This is the right time to visit the following Chinese restaurants.

China Delight

It is one of my favorite spots. China Delight may look small to you but the food served here is simply the best. Healthy and fresh ingredients are used to prepare the food. If your budget is low, I suggest you try this low-key restaurant. You may order sour chicken with sweets or sesame chicken.

Address: 11802 S May Ave STE B, Oklahoma City, OK 73170, United States

Grand House Asian Bistro

Please don’t confuse this restaurant with Grand House China Bistro. Both are elegant places, but I like Grand House Asian Bistro. Here you can find different Asian cuisines. This restaurant is suitable for those who want different Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese meals. You may try pot stickers, sesame chicken, crab, or sweet and sour chicken.

Address: 2701 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106, United States

Fung’s Kitchen

Fung’s Kitchen is a cozy restaurant. Here you will find classic Chinese food with modern dishes. The staff is quite friendly. Fung’s Kitchen has a unique menu. You may order black pepper steak or steamed fresh halibut. You can also try Thai seafood.

Address: 3231 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118, United States

Chow's Chinese Restaurant

The bar at Chow's Chinese Restaurant is one of my favorites. If you are considering this Chinese restaurant, let me tell you that the meal served here is fresh, low-fat, and healthy. You can also plan a special and romantic night with your partner. I suggest you reserve a table to avoid problems.

Address: 3033 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107, United States

Taste of China

Taste of China is suitable for those who want a buffet-style dining experience. A variety of cuisines are served here. I suggest you try some classic Chinese foods like sweet and sour chicken. You can also order American dishes like chicken fingers. I like this restaurant because of its unique desserts.

Address: 7435 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139, United States

