Be Aware and Make a Plan: Multiple Tornadoes Have Been Reported in Illinois (Watch the Video)

On Saturday afternoon, at least three tornadoes had touched down in Cass County. Later on, a tornado was reported in Schuyler County. The fifth tornado caused damages near Meridosia and Arenzville. The first tornado destroyed various trees and power lines close to the Arenzville road, near Meredosia. The second tornado was found some miles away from this spot, in the west of Virginia. A trained weather spotter reported it at 2:31 p.m. The third tornado carried north from Virginia and created a debris ball as it lifted north towards Chandlerville.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm that prompted the warning has now been weakened. It is below severe limits. It looks like no more tornadoes will be produced. However, the weather will remain gusty and heavy rains and winds are possible with thunderstorms.

Prepare for a Tornado

Quick response and continued vigilance to tornado warnings and watches are important, as they can strike anywhere at any time. Most often, tornadoes are abrupt at onset and will be there for only a short time. They often accompany heavy rains and darkness. So it is important to plan ahead.

Every person, business, and family must have a tornado emergency plan for their places of work and homes. They also need to protect their vehicles. When they are outside in cars, it is integral to maintain a distance.

The most important thing you can do is to have a shelter plan in place. You must have an idea of where will you go when tornado warnings have been issued for your city or county. Ideally, you can go to the basement or a storm cellar with your family and friends. Another idea is to have an interior room on the ground floor that can be used as a storm shelter.

Besides, having an NOAA Weather Radio can solve many problems for you. These weather radios are available online and at many retailers, such as department stores.

Once the tornado has been passed, you need to take some precautions. For example, you should leave the tornado shelter only if you are sure that there is no more risk. There might be unseen damages waiting for you on the other side of the door. If your house has been damaged, you should walk slowly and carefully. You may check for things like gas leaks, structural damages, and loose power lines. I suggest you leave the premises if you smell gas or the floodwater that exists around your building. There is no need to get panic. The American Red Cross and other volunteer agencies can be contacted. They arrive with water and food and temporary housing is often designated by FEMA.

