Have You Seen Terrifying Bugs Like Mayflies in Illinois? Some Locals Are Talking About Them

Miles Zhang/Getty Images

There are various mayflies in the state, and I suggest you stay away from them.

Mayfly is commonly called shadfly. These aquatic insects belong to the order Ephemeroptera; it is part of an ancient group of insects called Palaeoptera. Damselflies and dragonflies belong to the same group. More than 3000 species of mayflies have now been discovered. Some of them are common in the United States, while others are present in Canada.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

How to Identify Mayflies in Illinois?

In Illinois, different species of mayflies have been found and you need to stay away from them. The average length of an adult is 1 to 2 inches. You can identify them with their color and size. These insects molt after developing functional wings and have dull colors and soft skin. Some of the most prominent colors are olive, light blue, gray, and light yellow. They are attracted to light at night.

Adult mayflies don’t feed. Adult males can live for only a few hours, while females tend to live for several days. They lay their eggs in the water. They hatch into nymphs, which have external gills and feed on algae and different plant materials.

Locals Are Talking About Mayflies

Eric Sorenson is a digital marketer and creator. He belongs to Iowa and often visits Illinois. He spotted mayflies all over the state and called them nasty buggers. According to Eric, mayflies look like mosquitoes and are quite odd. When he first saw them, he didn’t know the name and someone told him that these were mayflies. He searched the name of these bugs online and found that they cannot suck all his blood with a single slurp.

“Besides discovering that Mayflies aren't monstrous mosquitoes, I learned that these bugs only live a few days (males only live 1 day) and they don't eat, bite, or sting. They just look super ugly and swarm in LARGE numbers after emerging from the water.” Eric Sorenson told his social media fans. “They can emerge in huge numbers from a body of water. They tend to sit on upright objects and can completely cover the surfaces of posts, sheds, and light poles.”

How to Survive a Massive Mayfly Swarm?

Here are some quick ways to survive the swarm.

You should run and hide. You should not visit lakeside parks in summer. You can rub some Vicks VapoRub under your nose. It will help tame the captivating aroma of the insect. You are required to skip the bare feet and flip flops.

The moral of the story is mayflies are not monstrous mosquitoes, but these bugs can cause problems for you and your children. They emerge from the water, so you should stay away from contaminated water. You should remember that their hatching will begin in August.