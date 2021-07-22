Our other hamburger spots we enjoy

Fresno, CA

Mark-John Clifford

I wrote about hamburgers before, and I reviewed Fridays and Dog House Grill, both we believe have some of the best burgers around town.

I based that review on what Patti and I prefer in a burger which isn't what you probably like.

So I looked at some other places we've been to that come to mind as favorite places to have a burger when we need a change of pace or taste.

Burger, as far as I am concerned, no matter where you choose to dine area a personal choice in their structure.

I'm not too fond of a hamburger that has a tight or dense texture. I enjoy a burger that, to me, is fluffy. The meat is airy and soft, and full of flavor. Don't get me wrong, and I don't want the core to be over-salted or peppered within the meat. Here's why.

Meat that has been salted and peppered before cooking causes the beef to constrict. This makes for a dense hamburger. I learned this from a chef years ago that worked for my uncle. I never understood why he never added salt and pepper to his hamburger mix. I finally asked because, at home, I always salted and peppered the hamburger. He explained how salt and pepper, but especially salt, causes the meat to become tight and constricted in its makeup. Which, of course, forms a dense hamburger. 

Everything I'm telling you is still my preference. Still, after interviewing many diners at restaurants we frequented and watching them eat a burger, I asked them what they enjoyed about the burger and the place, and they all had the same to say, as I stated above.

Of course, the only thing about the location isn't about the place; it's about what the chef does to his burgers to make them palatable to each diner.

What makes a burger special is how the burger is cooked, rare, medium-rare, medium or well done. This, of course, is a personal preference, and everyone is different. There is no right or wrong answer, no matter what others will tell you. It's all up to you and what you prefer.

Hamburger Buns of All StylesFood and Wine Magazine

Next is the bun. You may not realize it, but the bun used for your hamburger is essential. Using a bun with sesame seeds sometimes laters the taste of the burger and can take away from the meat. People like sesame buns, and there is nothing wrong with that, but they can be a pain in the neck when they are stuck in between your teeth. That takes away from your dining experience. A nice plain bun or brioche bun compliments all burgers in a good way. Neither one takes away from the taste of the burger.

Then come the toppings and how they are placed either on top or under the burger. Trust me on this. Whether a topping is on the bottom or top can change your entire dining experience with that burger. You want flavor when you bite into your burger and where the toppings are makes for that taste. If they are on the bottom, the meat is what your taste buds taste first. If you get that burst of flavor from the toppings on top, then it's leveled off with the burger. That's the combination I like.

In the end, it's up to you. Don't let the restaurant dictate how they dress your burger. It's your burger; have it made the way you enjoy.

Habit Burger

Habit Burger BurgerHabit Burger

Patti and I enjoy Habit Burger when we want a change from Fridays or Dog House Grill.

Their burgers are grilled and juicy. The patties they have aren't tight or constricted as much as other places, but they could be looser. I remember they are still a chain, smaller than McDonald's and the other burger places, but still a chain. Just a better one! 

They allow you to choose the way you want your burger cooked and substitute the buns used. They use a sesame bun for their burgers, and since I'm allergic, I always go for sourdough bread. Let me tell you, the combination of the sourdough bread and the teriyaki and pineapple in my favorite burger there is fantastic. It fills the taste buds inside my mouth with flavor. 

Patti gets the sesame buns with her burger and usually orders just a plain burger cooked medium-rare. I also have mine cooked medium-rare, and Habit Burger chefs are great at making your order come true.

I can't say anything bad about anything we've had at Habit Burger except for one time when they added onions to my burger after stating I didn't want onions. If that's the worst thing that happens at Habit Burger, it's not a total disaster. 

It's a great place to chow down with family and or friends.

Deuces Diner

A Deuces Diner BurgerDeuces Diner

If you've been to Chuchchansi Casino, you might have eaten here in the past. If you haven't been, then you need to go there even if it's only to dine at the diner. You don't have to gamble, although the noise of those machines winning usually draws us to them like it probably does to you.

But for today, put those noises aside and think about your taste buds and what they're longing for.

First le's go back to the greasy diners we ate at as kids. You know, the ones on the corner with greasy hot dogs and hamburgers that we loved so much. 

Remember biting into a burger wrapped in wax paper in a bun with grease dripping all over it, and your hands are wrapped around that burger, holding on for dear life. The grease is coming out from the wrapper and running down your fingers and hands as you bit into that juicy, tasty, greasy burger with ketchup, mustard, and whatever else you wanted on top.

That's what Deuces Diner reminds me of without the major grease running all over my fingers and hands. Although the juice from their burgers did the same as Patti and I bit into ours.

We both ordered the same burger except for toppings. Pattie, I believe, had onions on hers. I went with ketchup, mustard and relish, my favorite condiment for a burger.

It's incredible to me how many people do not like relish. Only recently, probably in the past 15 years, have I noticed the number of people who don't like relish. I don't get it.

Anyway, let's get back to the burgers. 

As I said, they were juicy, tasty, greasy to perfection, and they were fluffy. Everything you would want from a diner, and they were kind of close.

The last places in Fresno I remember getting something close to this, but overcooked was at Fat Jacks on Shaw, but they have since closed down.

I'm hooked on Deuces Diner and their burgers. The only thing is it's roughly a 30-40 minute drive to get there, and you have may want to stay away, not really, but sometimes you should, from the slot machines and others games at the casino.

There is one sandwich at Deuces Diner that I want to try, and if any of you have tried it, I loved to hear your take on it. It's the fried bologna sandwich.

That has to be one of my all-time favorite sandwiches in the world. Fried bologna with a slice of either provolone or American cheese, fried on the grill and set inside two pieces of white bread or a hamburger bun with mustard. Perfect!

As always,

Buon Apetito

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Patti, my wife, and I write about life here in Fresno, California, and the Central Valley. We especially enjoy writing reviews about restaurants we've dined at along with the food that is served.

