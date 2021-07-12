Fresno, CA

Italian Food in non-Italian restaurants

Mark-John Clifford

Fridays Pasta and ShrimpThe Fast Food Post

I don't know about you, my friends, but when I see Italian food on the menu at a restaurant that isn't Italian or known for their Italian food, including pizza, I worry and tend to stay away from it.

But there are times when I have ventured and even got Patti to taste test some of the Italian foods these restaurants offer.

I'm going to write about two restaurants in town that both serve Italian food. One is possibly known for its dishes and pizza, and the other isn't.

One restaurant is one that I have written about before having some great dishes that Patti and I always enjoy. The second restaurant is known for their Italian dishes and pizza but should drop them from the menu if you ask me.

Back East

Before we get to the reviews, I want to take you back east for a moment and write about Italian food in non-Italian restaurants back in New York, Boston, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

Just about every restaurant except for certain ethnic ones like Chinese, Japanese, Ethiopian, and some other specialty restaurants like certain ones I know that cater only to French recipes have an Italian feature on their menus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18tlbV_0auckTd200
Homemade Pasts at Basta Pasta - Rhode IslandTrip Advisor

The fantastic thing is all of these non-Italian restaurants can pull off these dishes with great authenticity. Over the years of dining at these restaurants, I can honestly say I never had an Italian dish that didn't taste okay. They were the best, but I could tolerate them and enjoy them when it was something I wanted at that moment.

I believe it's because of the location. Even in places like Detroit, Chicago, and Florida (surprisingly), the Italian dishes served were okay and tolerable. 

I'm not saying that's the same for pizza. Pizza is in a world of its own, and the only locations that I have found to have the best of the best in pizza are still New York, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Rhode Island, and Connecticut.

Back to our main course

Italian food is not that easy to cook. I'm serious here. Italian food is about caring for what you serve. At least, that was what my grandmother would say. She would always tell me if you don't love the food you're cooking or how you cook it, it will always taste sour or "disgrazia," a disgrace in 

Italian.

So, in my opinion, restaurants that are not traditionally Italian, if they have chefs who are there to produce and don't care about the taste of food, will produce a sub-par Italian meal compared to the American food they prepare. 

BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse

BJ's was one of our favorite places to dine at for the longest time until we had an incident with a server. We haven't been back since, but that has nothing to do with their food.

I have to say that 90% of the time, Patti, myself, and the family dined there; our food was good, sometimes even great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NNw8A_0auckTd200
Cajun Shrimp Pasts at BJ'SMastercook

When it came to their take on Italian dishes and pizza, they fell from grace in my book. Patti did enjoy their pasta alfredo, but not as much as mine. That's a relief.

Although not as acidy as other places we've dined at, their sauce wasn't as silky or creamy as I prefer. The flavoring of the sauce reminded me more of a pizza sauce only used on their pasta dishes. 

Their meatballs were definitely not homemade or even semi-homemade. They were from the freezer, and you could tell as soon as you bit into them. At least I could.

Their pasta was not served al dente as I like and in some cases was overcooked. There were times when there was water at the bottom of the plate, which doesn't make for a dish being very presentable. Especially to a Sicilian.

All of their Italian dishes should just be taken off the menu, but that's me speaking. I know many people enjoy their Italian fare and it's probably a great seller for them. 

They know their diners and that many are not going there for their Italian food. If they do order it, it's because they can't decide on anything else or they've never had authentic Italian food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLDKa_0auckTd200
BJ's PizzaBJ's Brewhouse

As far as their pizza goes, it's as always a matter of taste. At least when we have ordered a pizza out of desperation, their dough hasn't been fresh. 

You can tell dough that isn't fresh as soon as you bite into it. It doesn't have that required crispiness nor chewiness. Actually, it's too chewy like two-day-old bread gets or worse.

The dough for pizza should be light, crispy, and full of flavor. Even though it's only flour, it's what goes into the flour that gives it some underlying flavor. BJ's dough isn't there.

The sauce is a little too bitter for me and overly full of oregano. Again that's my take. I enjoy a pizza sauce that's tangy, not acidy, and has a tad sweetness to it. BJ's doesn't come close. 

I think Me and Ed's has better pizza, and I'm not a fan of them either.

If you're going to BJ's, stick with everything but the Italian food unless you feel brave, and when it comes to the pizza, know there is batter out there, and this is just a stopover.

Fridays

As you are aware from other reviews, Fridays is our new home for dining out most of the time. It helps that we get reward points each time we dine with future dining. 

Patti and I enjoy the food and the service, and we haven't had a bad meal yet. Never say never, though, right?

As for their Italian dishes, I have to be honest and believe they should drop the few Italian dishes they offer, just like BJ's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXqTh_0auckTd200
Cajun Chicken Pasta from FridaysFood.com

Honestly, I'd like to tell you that their Italian dishes are great and you should go and cobble them up, but I'd be lying. Friday's chefs like BJ's are great at cooking American dishes, but there is no love for the food they are preparing when it comes to Italian. 

I know my grandmother must roll over in her grace each time I've order Italian food at one of these places. Sorry grandma, but it's about restaurants and food reviews.

When it comes to Italian dishes, the positive thing about Fridays is they don't offer a pizza dish, and they never should try. 

The Outcome

In the end, it's about taste and taste buds. Everyone has a different expectation of the flavor of their food. You choose the style you're in the mood for that evening and then pick the place.

You may pick an Italian restaurant and order a hamburger because that's what you want, but it may not be the best burger you've had. It's what you want. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmiZI_0auckTd200
Homemade Pasta with Lobster at Capriccio's Providence, Rhode IslandThe Bay Magazine

An Italian restaurant cooking a hamburger is like an American restaurant cooking Italian. But it's your taste buds, and you decide on what's good and not good.

All I can recommend is to stick to the basics of enjoying food. My uncle, who owned more than his share of restaurants and heard complaint after complaint from diners about certain dishes, had a great answer. "You don't go to McDonald's and order Italian, so why would you think it's any different with any other American restaurant? If you want Italian, then eat at an Italian restaurant. You want American, then eat at an American restaurant. Don't get them confused."

Enjoy your food, whichever you choose.

Buon Apetito

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Patti, my wife, and I write about life here in Fresno, California, and the Central Valley. We especially enjoy writing reviews about restaurants we've dined at along with the food that is served.

