Family to Family Network: an advocate for people with disabilities in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — It is always a good time for charity, to give kindness and contribute to your community. With that in mind, have you heard about Family to Family Network? It is a non-profit organization with focuses on Civil Rights, Disabilities, Disabled Persons Rights, Education, Educational Services, Family Services, Human Services. It is among the top-rated non-profits in Houston by Great Nonprofits, where many share their community stories.

Family to Family Network’s mission is to create success for children with disabilities through empowerment, providing information, referrals, training, and support to their families as they navigate the complex systems of education, healthcare, and social service.

Their vision, on the other hand, is to share the best practices and create opportunities in education, independence, and employment for people with disabilities by engaging the Greater Houston community to work together and create a better future for everyone.

The organization was founded in 1986 by Earl J. Brewer, Jr., M.D., and Tina Bentsen-Smith. The original mission was to help parents create a network with other parents, teach parents how to navigate through systems, and obtain accurate medical information. Dr. Brewer went on to be a firm supporter of Family to Family Network until he passed away in 2015. Both of the organization’s founders had a vision for children and families.

Family to Family remained active throughout the pandemic even with the shut-down of schools, providing online training as well as answering inquiries through phone calls and emails. According to their page in Great Nonprofits, 85 percent of the donations received by Family to Family Network go to program support.

In 2020, they successfully trained 393 family members, 28 youth, and 941 community members at their annual conference as well as in the community. The annual conference was attended by families and young people from 21 different school districts.

They have the Fall & Spring 4 part training series where they share the best practices in disability to make sure that advocates have a good understanding of procedures and policies that promote people to have better control over their own lives as well as the inclusion of disabled people in the greater Houston community. Additionally, Family to Family Network provides outreach to the under-served within communities of African-American, Asian, Hispanic, and Muslim people/

A highlight among the many stories shared about the service of Family to Family Network, one client said, “Family to Family is a blessing to all parents with children requiring special needs.”

