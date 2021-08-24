Find your new read within Kaboom Books' vast collection of books

Daniel/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Located north of Downtown in Woodland Heights, you’ll find a book-hunting experience unlike any other at Kaboom Books. It has 76 different sections/sub-sections of books in its very modest shop. The small bookstore sells pre-owned books in a variety of genres, as well as art, history, social, and physical sciences, and conducts events on its terrace.

The owners of this unique bookstore spent more than 30 years acquiring their collection while owning a succession of booksellers in New Orleans, and it was previously located in the back of the French Quarter.

Despite the change in location, Kaboom's mission remains the same: to give a space full of an inventory of ideas and serve as a sounding board for social discourse across Houston's hundreds of communities.

They have 100,000 books in stock, ranging from new releases to long-out-of-print titles. There are 84 sections, with the most popular being Fiction, Literature in various forms, Art, History, and Social and Physical Sciences.

Kaboom not only offers a vast array of books, but they also buy and trade! On top of that, Kaboom provides exciting events, art displays, and readings with authors and artists on a regular basis, in addition to their never-ending selection.

A reviewer on Yelp claims that if you're up to a browsing experience unlike any other, Kaboom is the perfect place for you. Another reviewer even said that they have gone to the bookstore for nearly 9 years, and Kaboom never fails to impress. It has a great selection of fiction and non-fiction, and the owner is always ready to give you a book recommendation. Plus, the owner knows what he's talking about, a true reader instead of a salesperson.

If you're looking for a fun activity to do the next time you have free time, consider browsing through Kaboom!

