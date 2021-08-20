Lone Star College is prepared to welcome students this fall

HOUSTON, TX - Lone Star College or LSC is ready to welcome the students this fall. Students who took a gap year last fall still have time to enroll at Lone Star College before the next school year begins.

Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., the chancellor of Lone Star College, stated that they know the last year has been incredibly difficult for the students and the community, so they are working hard to meet the needs of the students, be it in the classroom, online or a combination of both.

In order to bridge the digital gap, the campus has developed LSC TechConnect, a program that connects students with resources namely tech devices that are available for long-term checkout, software, and training on ways to use the equipment.

Moreover, LSC students can check out an Apple iPad bundle which comprises a keyboard, pencil, and case, or an HP Windows laptop. Students who have their own equipment can also download the latest software without extra cost. Further information about the program is available at LoneStar.edu/TechConnect.

This fall, campuses are finally fully open and they are prepared to help prospective students explore course and transfer options with advisors and financial aid experts. Due to the pandemic and the COVID-19's restrictions, Lone Star College continues to encourage everybody to always wear a mask while on campus and to get vaccinated.

According to Head, Lone Star College is determined to do whatever it takes to ensure students have the tools necessary to be successful. This is supported by data that shows that workers who possess higher levels of education typically earn more and have lower rates of unemployment compared with workers who have less education. To learn more about Lone Star College, visit https://LoneStar.edu.

