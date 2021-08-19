Ball High School graduate provides adaptive controls for e-sport athlete with physical challenges

HOUSTON, TX - Anthony Catanzaro, a graduate from Ball High School in Galveston, has recently used his knowledge of 3D printing to equip an e-sport athlete with adaptive controls for driving a virtual race car using only his feet.

According to Catanzaro, he's always had a passion to help others although he doesn’t even remember when he started volunteering at the Christina Sullivan Foundation, a non-profit public charity created by Sullivan's family to assist children and adults with intellectual or physical challenges, five years ago.

Upon receiving the new controller, the 25-year-old e-sport athlete Beebo West was excited and happy while participating in the Esports End of Summer Bash. West claimed that he really loved video games and he loved the new controller that was made specifically for him.

Regarding his creation, Catanzaro explained that he found this idea on the internet. He also added that it's a hands-on throttle and stick (HOTAS) and it was originally designed for flight simulation. Catanzaro discovered his passion for 3D printing and engineering while he was taking Career and Technical Education courses at Ball High School.

Although he wasn't able to meet Beebo West due to the height of the pandemic prior to the day he gifts West the new controller, he already knew about Beebo's abilities so he altered his design accordingly. Catanzaro knows that he has no arms, but West has a good range of motion with his legs. He also explained that he has seen images of Microsoft’s adaptive controller, so he modeled it after that. With his own printer, he can modify the design to make whatever a specific person would need.

Josephine Sullivan, the founder of the Christina Sullivan Foundation, also stated that because Anthony is compassionate and kind, she thinks he’s unlimited with what he can do with his engineering skills in the service of others. Catanzaro was only a freshman tennis player when he was introduced to the organization because his Ball High team taught tennis to the athletes.

Catanzaro claims that he likes helping others. He likes seeing those athletes experience new things as well as being there to experience it with them. He will enter Texas A&M in College Station this fall to pursue a mechanical engineering degree, but he still wants to help out at the Foundation whenever he can.

