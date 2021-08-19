University of Houston-Downtown recognizes their graduates at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON, TX - Despite the ongoing pandemic, 1,600 University of Houston-Downtown or UHD graduates were recognized by the campus during two socially distanced ceremonies at NRG Stadium on August 14th. These "Gator Grads" received their degrees respectively in 2020 and Spring 2021.

The ceremonies included two special guest speakers, Chancellor of Rutgers University-Camden Dr. Antonio D. Tillis and Marilyn Davies, a UHD benefactor and namesake of the Marilyn Davies College of Business. Tillis and Davies have also obtained the UHD President's Medallion of Honor.

In his speech, Davies mentioned that people get what they give, while encouraging the Gator Grads to always be kinder, more charitable in life and in all actions and they will reap a lifetime of good things in return. Tillis, who just became the UHD's Interim President, also saluted the graduates' Gator Grit, claiming that many of them have confronted significant roadblocks and challenges in attaining their degrees.

Among the graduates are Elena Garcia, a mother and also a student who had to balance motherhood to attain her dream of obtaining a bachelor's degree in education, as well as Sebastian Troitino, who was a founding member of the UHD's mariachi bad. Troitino completed his bachelor's degree in business.

UHD is the second largest university in Houston and since 1974, the institution has been serving the educational needs of the city. Each year, UHD educates over 15,000 students, provides 44 bachelor's, nine master's degree programs and 16 online programs in five colleges that comprise of Marilyn Davies College of Business; Humanities & Social Sciences; Public Service, Sciences & Technology; and University College.

Among four-year universities in this nation's fourth-largest city, UHD has the most affordable tuition and is one of the lowest in Texas. Further information about the University of Houston-Downtown is available at www.uhd.edu.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.