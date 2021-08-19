University of Houston appoints new gender equity program manager

Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — The Women and Gender Resource Center at the University of Houston has appointed Tiffany Galloway as its new gender equity program manager. In this position, Galloway will supervise the Center’s signature programs, which include the annual Empower conference, Phenomenal Woman, its community and discussion group, THE HIVE; oversee CORE ambassadors; as well as manage the Center’s social media and marketing.

Galloway holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in higher education, both from Temple University. Her master’s degree includes a concentration on college access and success. Currently, she is a second-year Ph.D. student. She studies higher education leadership and policy studies at the University of Houston’s College of Education, researching support systems for Black women and trans and non-binary students in higher education.

Galloway expressed her happiness to call Houston home, after spending time in Atlanta, Prince George’s County, Georgia, Maryland, and Philadelphia. Galloway loves exploring Houston, trying new recipes, crocheting, and spending time with her pet cat, Lulu.

“I’m thrilled to further immerse myself into the University of Houston!” Galloway said. “My first year as a doctoral student laid the foundation for all of the work I want to do within the WGRC. I look forward to working with our students, faculty, and staff to make campus a more equitable space for everyone.”

Anneliese Bustillo, director of the Center, said that the Center is excited to welcome Galloway to their team. Bustillo noted that Galloway’s research and passion for intersectionality and equity will enrich all of the learning opportunities that the Center offers for students, staff, and faculty. Further, she said that the Center looks forward to the future collaborations that Galloway will spearhead to make the University of Houston a more welcoming space for everyone.

