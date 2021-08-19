City of Houston Mayor's Back to School Fest prepares students for upcoming school year

Matt Ragland/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — On Saturday, 14 August 2021, the community came in full force to receive the gifts from the Mayor’s Back to School Fest. The annual event was held at NRG Park’s Yellow Lot.

This year marks the 11th Back to School Fest, a giveaway event presented by Shell with the aim of helping elementary students in the Houston area that come from disadvantaged families get the best preparation to return to school. Volunteers from Shell provided the families’ cars with backpacks loaded with school supplies and boxes of food from the Houston Food Bank.

Mayor Turner said that there is a critical need for help with basic school supplies, food, as well as personal protection equipment for these students. He further pointed out that the focus of this event is on the children of the community having a successful academic year, giving them the necessary tools to achieve that, and even vaccinations for students who are 12 years of age and older. The vaccinations were administered by Harris County Public Health.

Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House assisted the mayor in placing backpacks and food boxes during the event. They also greeted the students and their parents together.

With the first day of school just around the corner, House said that HISD is ready to welcome students back. The team of volunteers for the Back to School Fest woke up early to ensure that families receive all the support they need, including school supplies as well as vaccinations.

Prior to the event, House said that they released an updated Ready, Set, Go! Plan for the coming school year, outlining the efforts that have been and are being taken to place safety measures in campuses, facilities, classrooms, and buses to protect students and staff. The use of face coverings will be mandatory for all individuals inside HISD schools, buses, and buildings regardless of their vaccination status.

