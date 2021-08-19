University of Houston-Downtown partners with Philadelphia's Summer House Institute to support male teachers of color

Etty Fidele/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — For a long time, the University of Houston-Downtown has been addressing the scarcity of teachers of color, particularly in its Department of Urban Education. In recent years, the University has escalated its efforts by joining the nationwide Call Me MISTER Initiative, which focuses on increasing the number of male teachers of color.

UHD’s Call Me MISTER (an acronym for Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models) Initiative has collaborated with East Coast colleagues, the Summer House Institute, to support and better equip more male teachers of color to pursue their career in education.

This summer, they are joining forces to host a four-week summer leadership institute for 18 students who have the passion to become educators. Thing event is a month-long, starting from August 6, and is currently conducted in Houston with sessions at UHD’s College of Public Service.

The students who participate in this initiative have received a $2,500 stipend that can be applied in future academic endeavors to ultimately become teachers. Among these participants are six students from UHD’s Urban Education.

Throughout the leadership institute, students will be taught more about classroom management, they meet other men of color with the same passion for teaching, and they become more aware of the inequities present in the field of education.

On top of gaining important information for their growth as future educators, students will also get mentorship from Black male teachers who are from area school districts. This enhances their understanding and expectations of what happens in classrooms and the overall landscape of education. Additionally, the presence of a mentor will help students build their professional network as they approach graduation and start seeking career opportunities within school districts in the region.

“We are honored that the Summer House Institute has chosen Houston as its next destination to support community growth,” said Dr. Jerry Wallace, Assistant Dean for UHD’s College of Public Service. “We’re also pleased to partner in this summer initiative, as our institution sits in an urban community rich with history and eager to support academic and career opportunities for its youth.”

