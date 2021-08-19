Local man demonstrating community services honored with Appreciation of Outstanding Service

Mostafa Meraji/Unsplash

HOUSTON, TX — Aaron Williams is an unassuming man from Houston, but he is a hero of the community. Williams has been serving selflessly through his local church, Lyons Unity Missionary Baptist Church. His recent community efforts led to an integral food drive in the Fifth Ward of Harris County provided by the Houston Food Bank for over a year and a half.

This effort caught the attention of the Texas House of Representatives, and it ultimately rewarded Williams with an award for “Appreciation of Outstanding Service.”

Williams said that due to the pandemic, there clearly have been some large needs, and all he wanted was to contribute to helping the community and do his part as one of the many people living in it. His efforts with Lyons Unity have been helping families who are significantly impacted by COVID-19 in Harris County. Over the past 18 months, they have ensured that these families receive basic supplies and food to eat through this tough time.

The organizer of the drive-by as well as a close friend of Williams, Reverend James Joseph, said that Williams has always stepped up when there is a need. Be it leading young people in the youth group or holding a food bank drive-by, Williams never fails to show up for the community.

They provided a large amount of food, over four tons of produce totaling more than two million meals were given out throughout the year and a half that the food bank drive-by has been conducted. More than 11,700 cars were loaded with fresh produce, toiletries, pantry items, and other necessities.

Not only did Williams led teams during the food drive-by, but he also assists young men in the community regularly and creatively. He teaches them about the Bible, how to treat others with respect and kindness, and even mundane, day-to-day things such as how to change a flat tire and how to put a bike together. Williams and his colleagues hope to develop men who are responsible and equipped to face the challenges when things get hard.

