Houston startups recognized as "Most Promising" at Rice Alliance Event

HOUSTON, TX — Two Houston-based energy startups were nominated among companies named “Most Promising” by a virtual audience on August 16, during the Rice Alliance Energy Venture Day at OTC.

The Rice Alliance Energy Venture Day at OTC featured 14 energy ventures from across North America and the United Kingdom. Each company was given three minutes to pitch, and panelists consisting of investors and energy experts questioned them afterward. At the end of the program, attendees coted on which startups they deemed to be “Most Promising.”

Present at the event were venture capitalists, industry leaders, as well as the Houston startup community. OTC is where professionals in the field of energy meet to discuss and exchange ideas as well as opinions with the aim of advancing scientific and technical knowledge for environmental matters and offshore resources.

The two startups based in Houston that earned the recognition of being “Most Promising” are DataSeer and Alabastron Technologies.

DataSeer is an AI-powered software company that assists users in extracting data and digitizing their industrial documents and diagrams. The startup was formed earlier this year as a joint venture between Worley and Arundo Analytics. It offers a subscription-based SaaS product that provides concurrent licensing.

“DataSeer brings human-level understanding and machine speed to build a scalable knowledge data store of engineering designs,” said Jo-Anne Ting, Vice President of Data Science.

Alabastron Technologies offers digital services that can help oil producers optimize production, prevent downtime, and maximize data management. Additionally, Alabastron also developed a sensor to detect build-up in a pipeline to prevent problematic deposits from forming.

“With nearly one million active oil and gas wells in the U.S., this has an extensive market potential both onshore and offshore as it can be easily installed topside,” said presenter Steve Louis.

The other two energy companies named “Most Promising” were Applied Bioplastics, based in Austin, and American Hydrogen, based in Tulsa.

