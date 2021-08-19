5 reasons to visit Houston's New Levy Park

WhisperToMe/Wikimedia Commons

HOUSTON, TX - When visiting Houston, you shouldn't miss the newest signature park located in Upper Kirby District. Once you come and play around, you can't help but want to go back again soon. Find out five reasons why you should visit Levy Park below.

1) A heaven for kids

Levy Park offers a bunch of areas to play for kids, such as the park's water feature including slides and also colorful playgrounds that will make them busy to play around. Plus, the children can enjoy burgers, pizza, and ice cream at the nearby small shop to take a break for a while.

2) Adult can play too

In Levy Park, there is always something for everyone! While the kids are sliding down the slide, splashing water, running here and there, the adults can play sports activities such as table tennis, football, mini-golf, soccer, and frisbee.

3) Free classes and events

Free classes and events are always available for kids and adults. Adults can join fitness classes including Zumba, tai chi, yoga, Bollywood dance, and body barre, and kids can engage in storytime that includes crafting arts. Find more things to do here.

4) Relaxing spots

After all the fun and games, Levy Park also has spots for you to relax and soak the sun rays. Head to the Reading Room and drown yourself in your favorite book, or check out the kids' craft material and the board game at the Games cart if they need to take a break.

5) A fun place for your furry friends

Take your four-legged buddies out for a fun play at the clean outdoor patio for the dog space that allows them to meet new friends and play together. They also provide spacious areas for small dogs to large dogs.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.