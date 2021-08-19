7 High-End Thrift Shops in Houston

freestocks/Unsplash

Houston, TX - Thrifting does always come cheap with high-end thrift shops in Houston. If you want to contribute to the environment but still want to keep your fancy style, check out these thrift shops the next time you go shopping.

1. The Cottage Shop – Located inside the loop, this thrift shop is owned and operated by The Women’s Home employees, volunteers, and clients. As you come here to shop, you will feel great as you are contributing to a cause. They offer high fashion accessories, clothing, and home goods.

2. Lo-Fi Vintage – Located inside the Loop, this thrift store has t-shirts, jerseys, bomber jackets, and many more. Along with its pricey tag, they have high-quality throwbacks for you to hunt.

3. Cheeky Vintage – Still in the Loop, this thrift shop specializes in 40s to 90s women’s clothing. The prices are on the higher end as they offer designer labels and vintage clothing from generations ago.

4. The Little Bird – Located at Uptown Park Blvd, the Little Bird is a high-end merchandise consignment store. They offer Hermes, Jimmy Choo, Gucci, and others.

5. Couture Blowout – Another one inside the Loop, this resale boutique that closed on Sunday offers high end accessories, clothing, and shoes.

6. My Flaming Heart – Located in Midtown, this shop specializes in vintage items such as jewelry, charms, beads and boots along with Mexican folk art and more.

7. More Than You Can Imagine – Located near the Buffalo Speedway on Westheimer, this shop offers high fashion brands such as YSL, Chanel, and Dior along with children’s and men’s clothing as well as home decor.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.