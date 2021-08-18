Houston-based software company RigCLOUD releases Drilling Emissions Reporting to reduce carbon footprint

HOUSTON, TX - Houston-based oil and gas industry's open, cloud-based rig instrumentation and digital operations platform RigCLOUD® recently announced the release of its Drilling Emissions Reports. This new tool is designed to help users optimize engine utilization and significantly reduce their carbon footprint while they are drilling. The RigCLOUD's emissions reporting can be accessed by drillers and operators.

This invention is aimed to tackle one of the current and most prominent challenges in the energy industry, which is the lack of accurate emissions data related to the carbon footprint. RigCLOUD provides reliable and accurate data on fuel consumption, average engine load, greenhouse gas emissions, CO2 per foot drilled, and an average number of engines online during each drilling activity that can be easily accessed through this tool.

RigCLOUD provides visibility into the minimum engine requirements during the well construction process for drilling contractors and operators which optimizes the emissions output. As a result, customers are able to reduce their environmental impact without having to compromise operational performance.

Senior Director of Operations at RigCLOUD Carlos Rolong claimed that digitalization and automation have significantly contributed to improved efficiency and drilling performance and currently, RigCLOUD is using these advances to improve environmental performance. Rolong also added that by deploying emissions analytics and advanced engine management, they are empowering anyone who is contracting or operating a rig to make progress on their sustainability commitments.

In addition to Rolong's remarks, Subodh Saxena, the SVP of Nabors Drilling Solutions stated that this is an exciting time in the industry as everybody embraces sustainability with the same collective sense of urgency that enabled everyone to deliver substantial operational efficiency gains and overcome safety challenges. According to Saxena, Nabors Drilling Solutions is using RigCLOUD's technology across Nabors' fleet to improve their carbon footprint in the oilfield and Saxena expects that this type of technology will be embraced across the industry.

To find out more about RigCLOUD, visit their website at https://www.rigcloud.com.

