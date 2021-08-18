Fantastic burger joints you can't miss in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - There's nothing better than tasting some of the best burgers in Houston. Yes, this city offers a great selection of burger joints that deliver the perfect combination of meat, buns, and cheese.

Houston's burger game is not something to joke about and should be on any burger lover's radar. Use this list as a guide to Houston's burger scene, and make sure to check them out whenever you're in the area.

- BuffBurger

Are you looking for one of the finest local burger joints in town that craft their burgers from scratch? Say less. Buffburger was founded by two Houstonians who are committed to creating and hand-crafting burgers from the freshest all-natural ingredients in Texas. They source the finest, all-natural ingredients hand-picked straight from local suppliers.

For their beef, the country’s best from Texas’s finest, "44 Farms" is their one and only choice. They're driven to make burgers that do not only taste good but also serve as feel-good foods. From baking their buns to mixing their mayo, all prepared in-house, Buffburger strives to deliver the best taste to their hungry customers. This venue is an absolute must-visit for burger lovers.

- FM Kitchen & Bar

Serving as both a neighborhood bar and restaurant, FM Kitchen & Bar is located in the heart of Houston’s Washington Corridor and Rice Military area. This place is Houston's favorite daytime break, post-work meet up or late-night hang.

They offer plenty of signature menus such as FM Burger, spicy fried chicken, and club sandwiches among others. FM also offers a great selection of craft beers that features many of Houston's favorite local breweries.

Additionally, this venue has an industrial-chic interior design along with expansive dog-friendly patios prominent at each location, creating a comfortable and vibrant atmosphere perfect for large groups, happy hours, and private events.

