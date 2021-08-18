Best museums that are worth your time in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Houston is a city that has it all. From award-winning restaurants to some of the best areas to live in, this city boasts a plethora of amazing spots including its hidden gems.

Museum-goers will certainly love The Houston Museum District or HMD. HMD contains 19 museums, and each museum has its own appeal that attracts visitors from all over the world to witness their best collections and exhibits, and also to experience their awesome facilities.

We have compiled some of the most recommended museums to visit in Houston for you to check out.

- The Menil Collection

This award-winning museum was founded by a French couple, John de Menil and Dominique Schlumberger de Menil. They moved to Houston throughout World War II. The Menil Collection, which is one of the world's greatest private art collections, contains a marvelous collection that includes important works dating from the Paleolithic era to the present day.

Nestled on a quaint Montrose-area campus, the main gallery building anchors the campus and is surrounded by four additional museum buildings which are the Cy Twombly Gallery, the Menil Drawing Institute, Richmond Hall which features an installation by artist Dan Flavin, and also the Byzantine Fresco Chapel. This museum is one of the coolest museums in Houston and a must-visit for art lovers and museum-goers.

- Holocaust Museum Houston

Holocaust Museum Houston is located in the Museum District. Established in March of 1996, this museum documents Holocaust through numerous permanent exhibits and artifacts, as well as rotating special exhibitions and 30-minute films which share the stories of survivors living in the Houston area.

In this three-story museum, the darkest periods in our history are visualized in detail through the exhibits, archival footage, photographs, and the building’s very architecture itself. Ranked as the nation's fourth-largest Holocaust museum and fully bilingual (English and Spanish), HMH houses four permanent galleries and two changing exhibition galleries; a research library; cafe; 187-seat indoor theater and 175-seat outdoor amphitheater, and many more.

