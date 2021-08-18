Great museums to visit in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - This dynamic nation's fourth-largest city boasts some of the finest places to visit. Houston has gorgeous architecture and also a wonderful art scene, not to mention plenty of amazing museums.

There are up to 18 museums in a 1.5-mile radius around The Museum District, a neighborhood between Rice University and Texas Medical Center, the city is a heaven for those who consider themselves as some museum-goers.

- The Houston Museum of Natural Science

Founded in 1909, the Houston Museum of Natural Science or HMNS aims to preserve and advance the general knowledge of natural science. They believe that science can enhance everyone's lives. Over the years, there are over half a million school children visit this museum on field trips every year, making it one of the most heavily attended museums across the nation.

The museum has five floors of many facilities, along with some rotating special exhibitions. In addition, HMNS houses three other venues which are Wortham Giant Screen Theatre, Cockrell Butterfly Center and Burke Baker Planetarium.

Each museum's room has its own appeal. The planetarium brings an amazing visual of the solar system, the wildlife is inspiring relating to education about animals alongside their animals that are in motion, and there are also gemstones that are beautiful and dazzling. With its facilities and concepts, visitors are left with nothing but awe and satisfaction.

- Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

This museum was dubbed as the largest cultural institution in the southwest region of the United States. Museum of Fine Art, Houston of MFAH's encyclopedic collections of nearly 70,000 objects cover world cultures dating from antiquity to the present and encompass many subjects including in-depth holdings of American art, European paintings, Pre-Columbian and African gold, decorative arts and design, photography, prints and drawings, 20th- and 21st-century painting and sculpture, and Latin American art.

In fact, the MFAH is privileged to be the only venue in the United States for "Monet to Matisse: Impressionism to Modernism". If you're looking to enjoy the museum for free, say less. MFAH also offers several ways to enjoy the museum free from admissions. Those who register as MFAH's members will get free general admission every day and Family-level memberships include the children in the household. Stop by to experience numerous world-class exhibitions and facilities at this wonderful museum.

