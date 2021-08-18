Houston, TX

Houston resident sentenced for smuggling firearm

Marisol Gallagher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXhoJ_0bUuWwZA00

HOUSTON, TX – Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced the order of Leonel Avalos-Santoyo, a 50-year-old Houston resident, to be brought to federal prison for smuggling goods from the United States as well as making a false statement while he was purchasing a firearm.

In addition, on August 12, 2021, U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana ordered Avalos-Santoyo to serve a 46-month sentence to be instantly followed by three years of supervised release.

The ordeal began on April 25 in 2020, when Avalos-Santoyo traveled as a passenger in a commercial van from the United States to Mexico at the Lincoln Juarez Bridge in Laredo. The law enforcement had to stop the vehicle and the vehicle was inspected.

During the inspection, they found five firearms along with ammunition and firearm accessories in Avalos-Santoyo’s luggage. The investigation continued and authorities determined that between September 21, 2019, and November 5, 2020, he purchased up to 41 firearms at three federal firearms dealers in Harris County. Throughout each transaction, Avalos-Santoyo falsely claimed that he was the actual buyer.

Avalos-Santoyo, who was previously released on bond, was then permitted to remain on bond voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility not long after.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and was assisted by Customs and Border Protection. Moreover, the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Bowling.

Bowling, who has a bachelor's degree in History and a master's degree in Law, has been working as an Assistant U.S. Attorney since 2019. Throughout his career, he has been working in several law firms and prosecuting numerous cases as a District Attorney.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_f7e7a6933718c122057b15283485afc4.blob

Journalist. I believe in H-Town, Rockets, Lone Star Football and God.

Houston, TX
518 followers
Loading

More from Marisol Gallagher

Houston, TX

Family to Family Network: an advocate for people with disabilities in Houston

HOUSTON, TX — It is always a good time for charity, to give kindness and contribute to your community. With that in mind, have you heard about Family to Family Network? It is a non-profit organization with focuses on Civil Rights, Disabilities, Disabled Persons Rights, Education, Educational Services, Family Services, Human Services. It is among the top-rated non-profits in Houston by Great Nonprofits, where many share their community stories.Read full story
Houston, TX

Help for the homeless and more at Turning Point Center

HOUSTON, TX — Are you or someone you know in need of assistance to be self-supporting in their lives? Look no further and get to know Turning Point Center. Turning Point Center is an independent non-profit, tax-exempt organization that offers shelter, food, and rehabilitative services to help the neglected segment of society meet their physical and emotional needs.Read full story
Houston, TX

HTX Collects, mobile app to help Houstonians recycle easier

HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Solid Waste Management Department develops a mobile app called HTX Collects. This application helps people to remain updated with the City's garbage and recycling collection services. The Houston department gathers curbside garbages for over 395,000 residences inside municipal borders. The curbside collection consists of garbage (black can) and recycling (green can).Read full story
Houston, TX

Find your new read within Kaboom Books' vast collection of books

HOUSTON, TX — Located north of Downtown in Woodland Heights, you’ll find a book-hunting experience unlike any other at Kaboom Books. It has 76 different sections/sub-sections of books in its very modest shop. The small bookstore sells pre-owned books in a variety of genres, as well as art, history, social, and physical sciences, and conducts events on its terrace.Read full story
Houston, TX

SERJobs to hold Welding Training in September

HOUSTON, TX — SERJobs has scheduled to hold a welding training program from September through December. This hybrid training program gives its participants the necessary preparation for a career in the Welding Industry.Read full story
Houston, TX

Texas Center for Learning Disabilities to assist children's literacy problems with the help of an anonymous $1M donation

HOUSTON, TX — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual learning has posed significant obstacles for students, particularly those from low-income households who may lack access to the essential technology. Some children dropped out of school entirely, while others struggled terribly owing to learning difficulties or a lack of literacy skills.Read full story
Houston, TX

Baylor College of Medicine leads COVID-19 vaccine study in pregnant women

HOUSTON, TX - Baylor College of Medicine is proud to be selected as the leading site to conduct a study of immune responses to the various COVID-19 vaccines administered in pregnant women, both during and after pregnancy.Read full story
Houston, TX

Rich food and richer history at Christie's Steak & Seafood

HOUSTON, TX — Reviewed by more than 700 people on Google and over 200 on Yelp, Christie’s Seafood & Steaks is one of Houston’s oldest-running family-owned restaurants. Christie's Seafood & Steaks has been entertaining Texans and travelers with wonderful, homestyle cooking for over 104 years, using the same recipes they've used since the very beginning.Read full story
Houston, TX

Baylor's research dietitian maps out healthy meals for kids at school

HOUSTON, TX - When it's time for preparing back-to-school meals, parents can make it simple by providing nutritious food. Alicia Betran, a research dietitian at the Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital, designs healthy meals and snacks for your kids' school days.Read full story
Houston, TX

Top Instagrammable Restaurants in Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Enjoying delicious meals in an aesthetic space would be another level of happiness. You can satisfy your appetite and upload some wonderful photos to your Instagram feed or story. From ramen shop, compact cafe, to patio bar, here are the top Instagram-worthy restaurants in Houston.Read full story
Houston, TX

Baylor College of Medicine experts shares how student-athletes can stay healthy amidst COVID-19

HOUSTON, TX — Attending seasonal sports games is one of the key things that students, parents, and instructors look forward to when the school year begins. While schools try to keep COVID-19 from spreading, a sports medicine expert at Baylor College of Medicine says the safest approach to play sports is to practice social distance and proper cleanliness whenever possible.Read full story
Houston, TX

City of Houston donates and provides supply drive for Haiti

HOUSTON, TX — Mayor Sylvester Turner has launched Houston's Paying It Forward Earthquake and Hurricane Relief Response to Haiti in response to the recent natural catastrophes in Haiti.Read full story
Houston, TX

Upcoming Events From Houston Public Library August 24-26

HOUSTON, TX - Starting to feel bored and stuck during your stay-at-home lately? No worries, there are several upcoming online exciting and insightful events from Houston Public Libary this week from August 24 to 26. From a book club agenda, learn English event, to job interview preparation event, we have gathered some fun events for you.Read full story
Houston, TX

University of Houston receives $1 million gift to advance the Institute for Research on Women, Gender & Sexuality

HOUSTON, TX — The University of Houston has received a $1 million contribution from MaryRoss Taylor, which will be used to establish an endowed professorship and fund future projects at the Institute for Research on Women, Gender, and Sexuality. Taylor has been a long-time supporter of the University and a leader in the feminist movement.Read full story
Houston, TX

Free Networking Events in Houston This Week (August 24-26)

HOUSTON, TX - There are a number of advantages you can get from networking events from building new connections, gain more knowledge, to advance your career or business. If you a fan of this type of event, here are upcoming free networking events in Houston that are ready to have you.Read full story
Houston, TX

Two accused members of narco-terrorism organization appear in federal court

HOUSTON, TX — On charges of narco-terrorism and distributing kilogram quantities of cocaine from Colombia, two accused members of one of the most severe international criminal organizations will make their first appearance in federal court in the United States.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Zoo helps Fay School name their first-ever mascot

HOUSTON, TX — The Fay School is an independent school located along the banks of Buffalo Bayou. For 30 years, the school has been serving as an exceptional learning environment for education on the elementary level. It did, however, need a mascot.Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston Independent School District board approves one-time stipend for vaccinated employees

HOUSTON, TX — The Board of Education of the Houston Independent School District has approved a stipend program that will give employees who show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination a one-time $500 stipend. The Board approved this program on Thursday along with approving additional leave time if employees need it for COVID-19-related self-quarantine.Read full story
Houston, TX

Four spots for postcard backdrops around Houston

HOUSTON, TX - Crafting handmade postcards can be a great way to catch up with your friends and family, or even as birthday gift cards. Here we have prepared five impressive spots for your postcard backdrops that are worth visiting around Houston.Read full story
Houston, TX

Lone Star College partners Intel to provide AI education

HOUSTON, TX – Lone Star College or LSC has recently partnered with Intel, an industry leader in creating world-changing technology, to implement the Artificial Intelligence or AI for Workforce program and help define AI program implementation.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy